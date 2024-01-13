Man airlifted to hospital after car leaves road and crashes into tree

A man has been airlifted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Kempsey on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to Skillion Flat, along Armidale Road, around 1.30am on January 13, following reports a car had left the road before crashing into a tree.
Police say the 32-year-old driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton was driving west on Armidale Road when he lost control on a downhill right-hand bend.
He then crossed to the other side of the road before colliding with a tree.
The driver was reportedly trapped for a period of time before emergency services arrived.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and the Westpac Helicopter's critical care medical team for multiple injuries.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital before being airlifted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
