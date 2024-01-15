The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash near Bellbrook

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital suffering injuries to his leg. Picture, Google Maps
The man was airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital suffering injuries to his leg. Picture, Google Maps

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle accident near Bellbrook on Saturday, January 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.