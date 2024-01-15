Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash near Bellbrook

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle accident near Bellbrook on Saturday, January 13.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Nulla Nulla Creek Rd about 11.15am.
"Paramedics arrived on the scene about 11.15am on Saturday and assessed a male patient in his 20s," the spokesperson said.
"He was suffering from injuries to his leg."
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man was airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
