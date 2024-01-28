The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crescent Head Surf Co. up for sale after 30 years in the Cornish name

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:18am, first published January 29 2024 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy and Peter Cornish are looking forward to spending more time in the water once the sale of their surf shop is complete. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Kathy and Peter Cornish are looking forward to spending more time in the water once the sale of their surf shop is complete. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Kathy and Peter Cornish have loved running Crescent Head Surf Co. for over three decades, but are now eager to spend less time in the shop and more time in the surf.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.