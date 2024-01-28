Crescent Head Surf Co. up for sale after 30 years in the Cornish name

Kathy and Peter Cornish have loved running Crescent Head Surf Co. for over three decades, but are now eager to spend less time in the shop and more time in the surf.
The business is at the core of the community, not just because of its central location, but due its history.
The surf shop grew alongside the growth of Crescent Head, and expanded with the global evolution of surfing.
"It's been interesting watching the growth of [the shop] and associating it with the change of Crescent Head; the way surfing has changed and Crescent Head has changed," said Kathy.
Kathy and Peter both grew up surfing on Sydney's beaches and moved to Crescent Head in search for a quieter wave.
"The surf town was appealing," said Kathy. "It was very different back then, much quieter."
Fond of the peacefulness and serenity Kathy spent much of her time on the back roads.
After only three or four years living in Crescent Head Kathy bought into Crescent Head Surf Co. joining Peter not long after he started the business.
The pair knew of each other through surfing (Peter used to shape boards for Kathy during her professional surfing days) and became business partners before life partners.
"I was into the surf scene, and had experience in surf businesses in Sydney and I just saw it as a really good opportunity," Kathy said.
And it was.
"It's been fantastic. It's been really good to see how [the shop has] developed and progressed."
Kathy says surfing has changed dramatically in her time.
"It didnt used to be mainstream sport...and now it's every man and his dog, and every parent wants their kid to surf."
Kathy recalls people being discouraged from surfing when it was seen as a "strange and unusual sport" that parents didn't want their children involved in.
Peter's daughter, Samantha Cornish, had a different experience with her interest in surfing anything but discouraged, seeing her become a well-known Australian Surfer and two-times World Junior Surfing Champion.
"Sam was the youngest person at the time to win a world junior title at 16 years old," said kathy.
The shop has changed with the evolution of surf culture.
Once solely surfboards and "stuff for getting you into the water" surf shops like Crescent Head Surf Co. has seen the introduction of fashion and accessories for everyday people.
"It was always the big brands like Quicksilver, Billabong and Ripcurl promoting [and] that lead to the fashion industry getting bigger and bigger and then other brands came on board, which diversified it," said Kathy.
Not only has surfing grown, so has Crescent Head.
"It's much more of a tourist town than it used to be, so we cater for the tourists," said Kathy.
"People visiting need stuff to go surfing and to go to the beach, and the other side is wanting stuff for gifts...and just to spend money on holidays."
Kathy and Peter have witnessed the population growth in the area during their time as shop owners and surfers.
"Back when we started obviously there was a lot less people in the water so there was a lot more waves for everybody, but now we've got to share because it is such a beautiful place and everybody wants to come here," said Kathy.
"It's nice to see people enjoying your hometown."
The decision to sell up shop came about with age, Kathy says.
"We've been here long enough, it's hectic, it's a lot of work."
Kathy and Peter are ready to "kick back and relax" and have more time for surfing and travelling.
"We've always travelled a lot to overseas destinations surfing."
The pair hope to sell their shop to someone who continues the tradition they've created.
"The tradition of having a small, country-town surf shop that's unique and different from the rest," said Kathy.
"And to build the brand of Crescent Head Surf Co...we do our own products as well."
Crescent Head Surf Co. caps, towels, and tee-shirts have been spotted around Australia and across the ocean.
"[Crescent Head] is such a popular destination now that you see [the brand] all over the place. I get people sending me pictures when they're overseas with people wearing the gear, or the stickers on the cars," said Kathy.
"Hopefully, that brings more people to the Macleay."
Kathy says it's been an honour to be associated with Crescent Head.
"It's a world-renowned wave now, and it's not just the point with the long right-handers, the back roads are just amazing," she said.
"It's just been fantastic to be able to live and work and exist in such a beautiful part of the world."
Kathy and Peter say they couldn't have done it without the support of the locals and are grateful for the community.
