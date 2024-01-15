Record numbers at Kempsey with 2500 cattle filling yards to capacity

A record yarding at Kempsey Regional Saleyards for Thursday's annual steer and bullock sale, with 2500 cattle making more than 304.2 cents a kilogram.
Kempsey Stock and Land agent Ian McGoldrick said there were some outstanding lines of steers of every category, from heavy bullocks down to lightweight weaners, and they were snapped up by a large gallery of buyers.
"Prices were much stronger right across the board from the start of the sale right to the last few pens sold," he said. "In some cases, prices were 40c/kg to 50c/kg ahead of returns late last year."
He said commission buyers operating for clients from Northern Queensland down to the Southern Tablelands of NSW.
The day started with the charity bullock, donated by the Sutherland family, which weighed 745kg and sold for 292.2c to Nippon Meats, the proceeds going to Cancer research.
Heavy steers and bullocks were up first, with the best steers over 500kg making 304.2c, while most of the heavy cattle going back to the processors sold from 260c to 288c.
Some excellent lines of feeder steers, 400kg to 500kg, met with strong competition from feedlot orders from Queensland and Northern NSW.
These heavy feeders topped at 342.2c, with the average price being 316c - most sales in the 310 - 340c range. Kempsey-based Warren and Donna Patterson's prize-winning Euro cross feeders, 466kg, sold for 338c, while Ken and Beryl McCarthy, also from Kempsey, sold Angus steers, averaging 434kg, that topped the feeder section at 342c, along with a pen of Lee Phillip, Kempsey's 455kg Angus steers also making 342c.
Almost 600 light feeder steers from 330-400 kg sold to a top of 376.2c, with most of this type of steer, making from 315 to 360c.
The heavier weaner steers from 280 - 330 kg went mostly to Queensland and Northern NSW backgrounders topping at 404c/kg.
The McNamara Angus steers, 291kg topped this section. Graham and David Thompson, Kempsey, sold 295kg Angus steers that made 400.2c/kg, while the Kesley family of Bowraville sold Euro cross steers, averaging between 286 to 330kg, that made from 368 - 396c.
Over 500 weaners in the 200 -280kg weight range met similar strong competition, reaching a top of 440c for Buttsworth Pastoral Company, Taree offered black baldy steers averaging 211kg. Most of the better quality lines of lightweight calves sold from 340c/kg to 420c/kg. Lightweight weaner steers weighing under 200kg made up to 465c/kg for an average of 365c/kg.
The award for the pen of best bullocks went to the Estate of G. Saul, Kempsey. Runner-up, Estate of G. Saul.
Best feeder steers: Warren and Donna Patterson, Kempsey. Runner-up Warren and Donna Patterson
Best weaners: T and R McNamara, Kempsey. Runner up R and G Kelsey, Bowraville
Mr McGoldrick said a working dog and stallion service fee were also donated along with a one-tonne bag of stock pellets, as well as Kempsey Stock and Land donated $1 for every beast sold to the Garvan Institute.
