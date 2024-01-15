Nulla's strong effort falls short against Macquarie Hotel

While Nulla admittedly hasn't had the best 2023/24 Two Rivers First Grade Cricket season, only managing to notch one win so far, you certainly couldn't fault their effort on Saturday, January 13, as they gave Macquarie Hotel a run for their money.
After Nulla won the toss and sent Macquarie in to bat, the home side compiled a respectable 248 from 38 overs, with captain Josh Hyde racking up 112 runs to put the team in a comfortable position to defend.
In reply, Nulla set a steady pace at the the stumps with Troy Ward (73) topping their innings.
However, despite their best efforts and a late push at the stumps, Nulla failed to chase down the target required for victory, with Jack Jordan the pick of the Macquarie bowlers, claiming four wickets from seven overs.
While Hyde admitted that they could've bowled "a bit better", he said it was a combination of the team's batting and individual brilliance with the ball that proved to be the difference on the weekend.
"I thought that 248 was a decent total and you're probably winning the majority of the games when you get that," he said.
"To Nulla's credit, they also batted extremely well and took it to the last five overs for us to seal the game.
"I think we struggled a bit on a wicket that wasn't offering a lot for the bowlers, but Jack Jordan rose to the challenge at the end and got us over the line."
Saturday's victory makes it three in a row for the team after they defeated Rovers last week, and Beechwood just before the Christmas break.
Hyde said he was happy to see the team reaping the rewards of their hard work.
"I think we have been flying under the radar for the first time in a long time, and we are building a good win-record in the lead up to finals," he said.
"As a team, it was good to get back into the swing of things, and I think we are building at just the right time.
"It's taken us a while to get back to playing how we are now, but we're getting away to a good start after the Christmas break, and it's been a really good team performance."
Macquarie will have a tough task ahead of them as they get ready to face Port City Leagues who are looking to knock them off the second spot on the ladder.
Meanwhile, Nulla will have the chance to redeem themselves when they face Beechwood, the only team they have won against this season.
Elsewhere, Wauchope defeated Beechwood by seven wickets at Andrews Park Oval when they successfully chased down the 77 required for victory.
Meanwhile, Leagues defeated Rovers by 10 runs in Kempsey after the Rovers failed to chase the 119 required for victory.
The Rovers will now face ladder-leaders Wauchope in South Kempsey on Saturday, January 20.
