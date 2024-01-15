Proposed plan for more paramedics to be stationed in South West Rocks

Port Macquarie and South West Rocks Ambulance stations are at the top of the list to receive additional paramedics this year.
The first cohort for 2024 are beginning their six-week induction programs this month, with 125 additional paramedics set to arrive in rural and regional communities by the middle of this year.
The Australian Paramedics Association NSW (APA NSW) has welcomed the NSW Government's commitment to enhance emergency healthcare services by boosting paramedic numbers where they're needed most.
APA NSW Vice President Scott Beaton said there needs to be "proper analysis to inform strategic placement of resources".
"It is critical that these stations are selected not just by their geographical classification but through a lens that considers distance, population, and environmental demands," he said.
"Meaningful action requires more than just meeting a quota while stressing the urgency of addressing the nuanced needs of regional, rural, and remote stations."
The regional and rural locations proposed to receive the additional paramedics are:
NSW Ambulance will be consulting with the Health Services Union and local staff about the proposed locations.
The Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the NSW Government is committed to boosting regional paramedic numbers.
"Everyone should be able to access quality healthcare, no matter where they live, including in regional NSW," he said.
"We know that regional, rural and remote communities are grappling with significant workforce shortages, but we are focused on boosting, recruiting and retaining more health workers."
NSW Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Dominic Morgan said workforce planning and service demand has been completed to determine where these additional positions will be allocated in regional NSW.
Mr Beaton said comprehensive workforce planning is "essential".
"Introducing additional paramedics at the stations is a step forward, but real change requires a systemic overhaul which must include regional specialists," he said.
"We need significant increases in coverage in regional and rural areas to truly make a difference."
The announcement of how many potential additional paramedics will be stationed on the Mid North Coast is expected to be made in the coming months.
