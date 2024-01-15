The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW SES issues advice level warning after forecast thunderstorms

By Staff Reporters
January 15 2024 - 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey, Gladstone and South West Rocks area to stay informed about predicted heavy rainfall and flash flooding on the low lying areas of the Macleay River. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Kempsey, Gladstone and South West Rocks area to stay informed about predicted heavy rainfall and flash flooding on the low lying areas of the Macleay River. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The NSW SES are advising people in the Kempsey, Gladstone and South West Rocks area to stay informed about predicted heavy rainfall and flash flooding on the low lying areas of the Macleay River on Monday (January 15).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.