NSW SES issues advice level warning after forecast thunderstorms

The NSW SES are advising people in the Kempsey, Gladstone and South West Rocks area to stay informed about predicted heavy rainfall and flash flooding on the low lying areas of the Macleay River on Monday (January 15).
The advice comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast, Lower Western, Upper Western and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.
The Bureau has forecast heavy rainfall for the Nambucca region on Monday afternoon extending into Monday night which may lead to flash flooding in low lying areas.
What you need to do:
For more information:
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
