Summer holiday songwriting and music workshops for young people in Kempsey

Kempsey kids were encouraged to get creative during a weekend SmartArts program with a music focus.
In a collaboration with West Kempsey Hub, Community Housing Ltd and the Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre Inc, SmartArts CrossWires provided a two-day songwriting and music production workshop for young people in Kempsey Shire.
The program was funded by the New South Wales Government and was provided for free to participants.
Music Producer Adam Radwan travelled from Newcastle with a team to facilitate the workshops and mentor the young people through industry skills.
It was a weekend of community and collaboration with Hub Coordinator, Willie Thompson, cooking lunches on the barbecue, Dunghutti Elder Uncle Henry Holton sharing his cultural knowledge with the children and Barber Eziah Smith offering free haircuts.
Kempsey Councillor Arthur Bain made an appearance to support the grassroots arts and community event.
"It was an honour to visit the Ngarra Bulaakan Barri Community Centre in West Kempsey and join in with the SmartArts program," said Cr Bain.
"Participants were encouraged to be creative, build confidence and work together."
Cr Bain believes such programs are important for young people in Kempsey, particularly in the summer holiday season.
