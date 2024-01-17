How summer tourism season has been for Macleay businesses

It's been a busy few months in the Macleay Valley with the busy summer tourism season bringing in foot traffic to many local businesses.
With holiday parks on the coast fully booked out, plenty of tourists have been visiting the coast despite the occasional wet weather.
Macleay Valley Business Chamber president Jarrod Lipscombe said that it has been a successful holiday period.
"There's a lot of traffic in town," he said.
"You have to drive around a couple of times to get a park so certainly an influx of visitors.
"And I think with...locals being on holidays too, they were also heading in and spending a bit more time around town as well."
Mr Lipscombe said this was quite typical customer behaviour for this time of the year.
"Especially after the last couple of years of COVID-19, we've certainly rebounded from that," he said.
"And the coastal towns...were certainly very busy."
For coastal businesses, the increase in tourists has been beneficial.
BLCH (Beach Life Crescent Head) owner Jino Joseph said that it was mostly tourists who bought from his Crescent Head store.
"During the winter season we survive paying rent and wages," he said.
"But this is the main season we make some profit so it's very important to have a proper season and tourists keep coming and spending money."
But he said the lead up to the tourist season this year was slower than last.
"There used be 10 to 15 days of a big rush but that hasn't happened this year," he said.
Crescent Head Surf Co owner Kathy Cornish also said this year's tourist season had a quiet lead up but overall it's been a busy few months.
"There's huge tourism trade this time of year," she said.
"The place is packed."
"We wouldn't survive without tourism season."
The business owner said that outside of the tourist season, wave conditions impacted the store's intake of customers.
"If we get good waves, for example, we get a whole lot of people come on day trips up," she said
"We stay busy right up until the East holidays.
"It's not as busy as now but still quite good- and if the surf is good, its really good."
For Cressence at Crescent Head, the tourist season has impacted their busy hours with the bistro being swamped during Saturday and Sunday check in and check out times.
The business has only been opened for three weeks but manager Billy Rivers said they has seen a lot of out of town customers.
"That's one of the joys of working in a tourist town is during holidays you've got a huge influx of so many diverse people," he said.
"And then when they all leave, all the locals come out so you get to meet all the people that live in town."
Mr Lipscombe said that while coastal towns had a different experience to other areas of the Macleay Valley, businesses away from the beach still benefited.
"I know speaking to businesses...they do get people travelling in for a bit of an experience," he said.
"Or stopping off of the highway, calling in, spending lunch and continuing with their travels."
Sharn Morley from Beaux Laidy on Smith Street said the business had been receiving tourists from South West Rocks and Crescent Head, and visitors stopping by in the journey from Sydney to Brisbane.
"It got a bit busy, a lot of rush but we're not complaining," she said.
"We loved it.
"We've [also] been getting a lot of people from Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Nambucca."
While tourists have been a nice boost for the shop, they aren't the shop's usual customers.
"Usually it is the locals," Ms Morley said.
"But having the tourists are just a bonus."
Kempsey Bulk Health Foods' Shona Ogilvy agreed that regular customers were important for her business.
She said that her store's standard times has increased.
"But it's not anywhere near as busy as it's been pre-COVID-19," Ms Ogilvy said.
"The last 12 months people are getting out more.
"Unfortunately hospitality is the first to suffer because people it's an extra."
