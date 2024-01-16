Major watermain break now repaired, water services restored

A major watermain break on January 16 led to various homes in the Macleay Valley being without water.
A watermain break at the Bellimbopinni area on Tuesday morning led to the water supply in various locations to be shut off.
UPDATE: 9.30am, January 17:
Kempsey Shire Council advises the main has now been repaired.
Service should have resumed, though there may be some initial discolouration.
If residents are still experiencing issues please call 6566 3200 as council staff are available.
UPDATE: 4pm, January 16:
Kempsey Shire Council is expected to repair the broken watermain today with crews currently working on the problem.
The water main break that occurred in Bellimbopinni area has affected the Bellimbopinni, Belmore River, Clybucca, Gladstone, Jerseyville, Kinchela, Rainbow Reach, Smithtown and Seven Oaks areas.
Council has said the major watermain break in Bellimbopinni area was a 300mm PVC water main that split possibly due to ground or pipe conditions.
90 per cent of customers have had their water partially restored via use of water from another reticulated system.
Council has now diverted temporary alternative supplies to the Belmore River, Clybucca, Gladstone, Jerseyville, Kinchela, Rainbow Reach, Smithtown and Seven Oaks areas.
Parts of Bellimbopinni may still experience no water supply until the issue is rectified.
These areas may experience low water pressure and/or water discolouration.
UPDATE: 12pm, January 16:
Homes in the Bellimbopinni, Gladstone, Seven Oaks and Smithtown area have been affected with their water supply turned off in the morning.
Kempsey Shire Council have been able to redirect water around the circuit to temporary provide water to Gladstone, and Smithtown areas.
Residents however, can expect low pressure and water discolouration as a result of the diversion.
Smithtown, Gladstone and South West Rocks can expect to have low water pressure but enough to flush a toilet.
The council apologised for any inconvenience and are expecting water to be back by Tuesday afternoon.
