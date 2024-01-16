Major turnout for mini golf at Crescent Head

Mini golf tee'd off in Crescent Head just before Christmas in time for summer holidays, and has proven to be a popular activity for visitors and residents alike.
A group of 15 took to the challenge under cloudy skies on Tuesday, January 16.
Arriving from Newcastle on Saturday, four families of friends are visiting Crescent Head for the third year in a row, for one week.
"We picked a week with better weather last year," said Alison Murray.
With wind, rain and wild seas, the young ones of the group have made the most of Crescent Head's Country Club activities already playing six holes of golf. Today's to-do list; mini golf.
"Normally, we're at the beach all day when it's sunny, so this gives the kids something different to do," said Ms Murray.
"And then [the adults] can have a nice cold beer when we're done."
When the group of 'school and footy friends' visited the village last, construction of the course had not yet commenced.
"It was a nice surprise," said Ms Murray.
"We did the lawn bowls last year and it was fantastic, so this is just another addition to things you can do."
While the kids are old enough now to do their own thing, Ms Murray says it is nice to have an activity like mini golf which can be enjoyed as a group.
"The adults and kids can get involved and have fun together, which is good," she said.
The mums of the group say this could be the start of a tradition and will keep the annual trip to Crescent Head going.
"We keep finding new friends that want to come, they say 'can you invite us next year?'"
Mini Golf is open daily at Crescent Head Country Club from 7:30am with member and visitor fees available for adults, children and family groups.
