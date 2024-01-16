The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Primary thing is safety': Hat Head RFS gets new vehicle

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 25 2024 - 2:33pm, first published January 17 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In with the new: Hat Head RFS volunteer Graham Shasser, Deputy Captain Bob Ryan and Captain John Collins with new Category 7 vehicle. Picture supplied
In with the new: Hat Head RFS volunteer Graham Shasser, Deputy Captain Bob Ryan and Captain John Collins with new Category 7 vehicle. Picture supplied

A local Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has received a late Christmas gift to help with their firefighting efforts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.