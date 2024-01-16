'Primary thing is safety': Hat Head RFS gets new vehicle

A local Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has received a late Christmas gift to help with their firefighting efforts.
The Hat Head RFS Brigade received a new vehicle to replace their old Category 7 tanker as part of the district plan of rotating vehicles on Monday, January 15.
Hat Head RFS Captain John Collins said it was pretty good to get a new vehicle.
"The primary thing is safety," he said.
"The old Category 7 only had one single safety sprinkler on the outside of the vehicle whereas the new one has got what they call a halo sprinkler system around the cabin of the vehicle."
"Because it's got an upgraded pump as well it just makes the firefighting safer and more efficient."
The brigade can look forward to more modern accessories with the new tanker coming with power windows instead of the wind up windows and manual mirrors from the old Category 7 from the 1980s.
But the new vehicle comes with safety sprinklers on all four wheels and at the front of the vehicle as well as window blinds that come down from the roof in the event of a fire overrun.
It's capabilities like this that will come in handy during fire danger season.
Last year, the local RFS and other agencies were battling fires near the coastal town with over 3000 hectares of bushland burned.
"The coordination of all the services... it all went so well," Captain Collins said.
"That's why we didn't have any real issues whatsoever.
"The coordination was spot on- it was perfect."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.