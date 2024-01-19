Crescent Head Holiday Park gets glamped up for the holidays

Five glamping-style safari tents will be installed at Crescent Head Holiday Park, and significant work will soon start on the internal road of the park.
The safari tents will face the river, giving visitors the opportunity to have a relaxed and comfortable stay, while being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Crescent Head.
The tents have been popular additions to holiday parks up and down the coast, giving visitors another accommodation option other than cabins, caravans or camping.
Many of the cabins at Kempsey Shire Council's five holiday parks are showing signs of wear and tear, as the coastal conditions are particularly harsh on the parks' built assets.
In April 2021, Kempsey Shire Council adopted 10-year Master Plans for each of its Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks to provide strategic direction for the Capital Works program to upgrade, replace and refurbish built assets within the holiday parks.
As a result, over the next 10 years, council will be replacing their built assets across the holiday parks, beginning with the safari tents at Crescent Head.
Work will also begin on the internal road through Crescent Head Holiday Park, starting on February 5.
Stuarts Point Holiday Park will also have its internal road attended to, with works starting at the end of February.
Maintaining and improving the holiday park assets not only improves the experience of people who holiday in the Shire, it also increases revenue for the holiday parks, an important income source for Kempsey Council.
