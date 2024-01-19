Operation Crescent Head resulted in numerous infringements

Motorists in Crescent Head noticed an increase in police presence yesterday, Thursday, January 18.
Mid North Coast Highway Patrol conducted 'Operation Crescent Head' targeting vehicle compliance offences, impaired drivers, and irresponsible driving behaviour on beaches between Crescent Head and South West Rocks.
In total 21 defect notices were issued with three vehicles grounded and issued red labels, 32 traffic infringement notices were given by police for a variety of offences. National Parks and Wildlife issued three infringement notices and seven drivers tested positive for drugs and were issued 24 hour driving prohibition notices.
