Full occupancy: tourist numbers for the Macleay Valley coast

As the summer period comes to an end, accommodation services on the Macleay Valley coast have reaped the benefits of a busy tourism season.
Local businesses have the enjoyed positive impacts from the influx of visitors and as previously predicted, many accommodation services have enjoyed full occupancy during the summer period.
Waves campground manager Kit Sudgen said the season had been a lot of fun.
"It's back to normal crazy as opposed to COVID-19 lockdowns, floods, bushfires and any of the other things that can happen at this time of the year," he said.
"We see a lot of repeat regular customers...we had a lot of them this year and rebookings for next year as well."
The campground sat at a steady 100 per cent occupancy for over a fortnight after Boxing Day.
"It's always like that every year," Mr Sudgen said.
"We turned away four out of five requests- we had to say 'sorry, we're full."
Other accommodation services have experienced similar results.
Macleay Valley Holiday Parks had the busiest period from December 22 to January 2 with Grassy Head cabins fully booked out.
Out of the five holiday parks that are managed by the NRMA Parks and Resorts on behalf of Kempsey Shire Council, Crescent Head was the most booked location.
NRMA Parks and Resorts Marketing Manager Julie McBride said the number of bookings for the parks were similar compared to last year's summer period.
"From the period of December 22 to January 17, we had 2250 bookings at the [Macleay Valley Holiday] parks which was a total of 18, 162 nights," she said.
"For the same period last year we had a total of 2309 bookings, generating 17,986 booking nights."
Ms McBride said the primary market during the school holiday was families with the demographic often choosing cabins, caravans and campsites.
Grey nomads and empty nesters visiting the area typically preferred caravan sites.
But as the holiday period comes to an end, accommodation services are still busy.
Mr Sudgen said occupancy is expected to be down by 20 per cent at his campground in the coming week but will ramp up again to a full house for Australia Day (January 26).
"We're full for Australia Day," he said.
"So we're off and then welcome another 450 guests in the short 24 to 36 hour period.
"And that's just us- there's seven [campsites and caravan parks] down this road."
