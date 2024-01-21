Mid North Coast man charged with producing child abuse material

A Mid North Coast man will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court next month after being charged with "a raft of child abuse-related offences".
The AFP charged the Port Macquarie man on December 21, 2023, with assistance from the NSW Police Force Child Abuse Squad.
The man caught the attention of the AFP after the Victim Identification Team identified child abuse material on the dark web in late November 2023.
AFP victim identification specialists reviewed images and videos frame-by-frame and determined the videos were likely produced in Australia.
Victim identification specialists then linked the videos to a man residing at a Port Macquarie address.
An arrest video released by the AFP on January 22 shows the handcuffed man being led between tents and caravans to an unmarked police car by an officer.
It will be alleged in court the man abused a child known to him and produced and uploaded child abuse material to online forums.
A search warrant was also executed by the AFP at the man's home following his arrest on Thursday, December 21, with investigators allegedly finding child abuse material on electronic devices.
These devices will be subject to further forensic examination.
Investigators also seized a number of items which it will be alleged were seen in the online child abuse material assisting law enforcement in identifying the victim and alleged offender.
The man was charged with a total of 66 offences including:
The maximum penalty for the first two offences is life imprisonment.
AFP Commander Human Exploitation Helen Schneider said AFP victim identification specialists provided a specialist capability to support child exploitation investigations.
"This matter exemplifies the critical role their determination and expertise plays in identifying child victims of exploitation and their perpetrators," Commander Schneider said.
"The AFP, together with its state and territory law enforcement partners, remained committed to protecting our community's most vulnerable - our children."
Commander Schneider said this arrest shows how the AFP and its partners are dedicated to fighting child sexual abuse.
"It is also a stark reminder that when police identify a child in a potentially-dangerous situation, we will move quickly and decisively to ensure that child's safety and pursue anyone producing, sharing or accessing this abhorrent material," Commander Schneider said.
NSWPF Detective Superintendent Linda Howlett said law enforcement were united in their fight against child abuse.
"The safety of children is our number one priority and, together with the AFP, will use every capability we have to protect them."
AFP media have confirmed this arrest is separate and not related to a similar case currently before the courts.
The man will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on February 22, 2024.
With Australian Federal Police (AFP).
