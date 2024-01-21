Mid North Coast man charged with producing child abuse material

Nine counts of sexual intercourse with child under ten, contrary to Section 66A of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)

One count of aggravated use carriage service to transmit child abuse material contrary to Section 474.24A of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth)

Three counts of using a carriage service to transmit, make available, publish, distribute or promote child abuse material contrary to Section 474.22(1)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth)

Forty six counts of producing child abuse material contrary to Section 91H(2) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)

Four counts of sexual touching of child under 10 (DV) contrary to Section 66DA(a) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)

One count of inciting a child under 10 years of age to sexually touch them (DV) contrary to Section 66DA(b) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)