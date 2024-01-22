Levi Ward qualifies for National High School Finals Rodeo in America

Kundabung cowboy Levi Ward has officially booked his ticket to America to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) after successfully qualifying for the Australian team.
Levi took out the senior bull ride and came third in the senior saddle bronc at the NHSFR qualifier, held in Bendemeer on January 19-21. He was announced the senior all-round cowboy.
Levi said he was honoured to be selected to represent Australia on the world stage.
"It feels pretty awesome, and I am really blessed to be going," he said.
"I always knew it was going to be tough on the weekend as a lot of riders from all over Australia were there competing for the spot.
"I just knew I had to stay consistent, so I just went at it like any other rodeo."
Levi said he's up for the challenge when he takes on the best riders from across the globe.
"I would love to win it and have a world title next to my name," he said. "It's what I've spent all these years working towards."
Levi said he was proud to be part of the Australian team as he gets ready to represent his country and his town on the world stage once again.
"I am just grateful for all the support I receive, and I can't wait to be back in America representing my country and my people."
Levi isn't new to the world stage, recently competing in Las Vegas at the world rodeo finals.
Once was as an 11-year-old when he finished agonisingly short of a world title in 2019 and the other was when he finished 11th as a 10-year-old.
He accomplished the remarkable feat of second-place in 2019 at the Junior Riding Under-8 to 11 world division.
Levi trains almost every day and travels large distances across the state to compete in a rodeo almost every weekend.
The junior cowboy is hoping to make the trip to America an annual event and one day wants to relocate to the country to compete in higher quality rodeos on a regular basis.
Levi is now gearing up to compete at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) finals in Tamworth, held from January 5.
Levi is thankful for his sponsors and the support he has received from the local community as he continues to chase his dream.
