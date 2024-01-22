Nominees for Citizen of the Year

Kempsey will honour new citizens and amazing volunteers at the Australia Day Citizenship and Awards ceremony on Friday 26 January.
The event starts with a gold-coin-donation barbecue breakfast with free coffee and entertainment at 9am before the ceremony proper kicks off at 10am - and you are invited.
This year the committee was spoiled for choice in the great nominations that were submitted for Citizen of the Year and they are:
Adam Williams is a dedicated coach and leader for Crescent Head's young soccer players.
Briana Rae Earle provides extensive service in disability support, foster care and volunteer work in Stuarts Point
Caroline Shaw is the co-founder, organiser, spokesperson and scribe of the Heart Foundation Walking Group
Faye Aspiotis leads various community activities and also carries out volunteer radio hosting.
Josephine Robinson for her long history of volunteering in the Kempsey community
Kyle Arnott joined community groups together to work as one on local issues in a respectful and honourable manner.
Kym Clyma is the President of the South West Rocks Rotary Club
Lisa Reed who has been instrumental in the collaboration to make the Macleay a more inclusive community.
Lisa Crotty who provides horse riding for kids and adults with disabilities
Loma Baker an inspirational contributor to our community with charities and fund raising.
Margaret Jopling who has been volunteering with PCYC Kempsey for over 15 years
Matt Jones is a volunteer with the bushfire brigade at Frederickton and the organiser of Kempsey Truck Show.
Michelle Teege goes above and beyond for Mission Australia
Rose Rench inspires her community in her roles as a mother, support worker, club president, and captain for the Yowies.
For more than 30 years Ruth Waite has dedicated herself to indigenous cultural projects, local volunteering and community sport.
Scott Ross has worked tirelessly raising funds in the Crescent Head community.
And there are four outstanding nominees for Community Group of the Year
The Friends of Kempsey Pound team dedicate their homes, hard work, commitment, and passion to ensure all animals have the best chance of a healthy and happy life. They are the reason we have a 'no-kill' pound.
The Lilli Pilli Ladies is a volunteer organisation who have raised over $60K to fund a huge range of vital equipment as well as relentless activism that has gained Low Risk Services for Kempsey District Hospital.
The Kempsey West Rotarians have raised funds for local organisations, supported students, obtained community grants and supported numerous important local causes.
The Sherwood Hall Committee has managed the Hall for many years and have raised money through markets and hirings to restore the Hall to its former glory.
