Rising cricket star Ava Ryan named Sportsperson of the Month

Rising cricket star Ava Ryan has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for January.
For the second straight year, the 17-year-old was selected to represent NSW Country at the under-19 National Championships in Brisbane, which was held from December 14.
After playing back-up last year, the South West Rocks cricketer was the first choice behind the stumps.
The team made it to the semi-finals before falling short of victory, resulting in a fourth-place finish.
"It was an improvement from last year, so we were happy with the results," she said.
Ava said she was happy to see the team dynamic strengthen in her second year playing for NSW Country.
"The team consisted of a lot of the same girls who played last year so there was already a lot of camaraderie within the team and that helped us perform better.
"We were definitely the most solid unit as far as our relationships in the team go, and I think that definitely helped us out on the pitch."
Ava is no stranger to representative cricket, the St Paul's College Kempsey student was recently called up for her third straight appearance for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and has also split her time playing for SWR Cricket Club, Coffs Coast Chargers and Northern District.
While she has a busy schedule to maintain, Ava said her passion for cricket is what guides her along.
With an eye to playing cricket professionally, Ava is enjoying improved pathways for female cricketers and said she will be ready should an opportunity arise.
"It's tough to juggle my cricket schedule with school, but I try to do what I can," she said. "I love cricket, and if my passion for the sport leads to a career opportunity then I would love to take that with both hands."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in February 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner. The Sportsperson of the Year will be decided upon in December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.