The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Thou Shalt Not Steal'; poem by Gumbainngirr Elder Uncle Roger Jarrett

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 28 2024 - 10:42am, first published January 26 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Roger Jarrett is a Stolen Generation survivor, an artist and a storyteller. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Uncle Roger Jarrett is a Stolen Generation survivor, an artist and a storyteller. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Uncle Roger Jarrett is a Gumbainngirr Elder on the North Coast of New South Wales.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.