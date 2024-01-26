'Thou Shalt Not Steal'; poem by Gumbainngirr Elder Uncle Roger Jarrett

Uncle Roger Jarrett is a Gumbainngirr Elder on the North Coast of New South Wales.
He is Stolen Generation survivor (boy number 12 at Kinchela Boys Home), an artist, storyteller and educator.
The following poem is an original piece by Uncle Roger, inspired by 'Australia Day' on January 26.
Sent with wind and waves as slaves
Landed on Botany Bay
That was the start of our sorry sorry day.
Took all of our rights away
on that sorry day.
Troopers came from all around with muskets
in there hands.
Bullets flying all over our blood soaked land.
This is and always will be Aboriginal land.
Royal watchers from far away said
steal the land it is ok.
A royal pardon is on the way.
God save the King?
