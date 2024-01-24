Still kicking: Mark Bradney's passion for football knows no age limit

If you love the game of football, but feel your knees aren't what they used to be, Mark Bradney has a simple message.
"As long as you have the passion, you're never too old to play," he says.
The Kempsey resident recently represented Australia in the Over 70's Football World Cup in Thailand, where his team, Oldyroos, came away with a bronze medal.
As a 69-year-old, Bradney was considered a "youngster" in the team.
"They allow roughly a one year buffer, so I was able to be part of the team that went over," he said. "It did make me one of the youngest players over there."
Bradney said playing in the world cup was an "amazing" experience.
"It was my first time in a world cup, and I found that the camaraderie was fantastic between the players in my team as well as with the players in all the other teams," he said.
"It was great to be part of something where every player had the same level of passion for the sport."
He now has his sights set on the 2024 world cup to be held in Cardiff, Wales.
Bradney has been playing football all his life and mainly played for the Macleay Valley Rangers when he moved to Kempsey about 30 years ago.
When the time came to hang up the boots, Bradney said his passion for the sport made him reluctant to stop playing football altogether.
"There was a bit of a lull when I retired from the club," he said. "I like a physical type of sport, and I wasn't ready for golf or bowls.
"I still wanted something with a more physical touch to it."
While Bradney used to play in a six-a-side competition during the summer period, he found that if he wanted to continue to play football, he'd have to look elsewhere.
About four years ago, Bradney started travelling to Sydney to take part in the football gala days hosted by OASIS (Older And Still Into Soccer) Masters Football Association.
The organisation provides opportunities to seniors who love the game of running football.
Bradney said he enjoys the social aspect of the events as much as the physicality of the games.
"What they do in Sydney is they have a kick around every other weekend as well where they get anywhere between 10 and 20 people together and play a friendly game," he said.
"It becomes a great social event and has the benefit of keeping people active as well."
Bradney said he hopes to start up something similar here on the Mid North Coast.
"We seem to be lacking a football team here for older people," he said.
"After you turn 50, that's sort of the end of their football career because there's no more teams for them to go to.
"I see that cricket and hockey have older divisions, but there's nothing for the older people who still love to kick the ball around.
"It would be great to get a team together to represent the Mid North Coast."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.