The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Still kicking: Mark Bradney's passion for football knows no age limit

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 24 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey's Mark Bradney is hoping to organise a football team for older people on the Mid North Coast. Picture supplied
Kempsey's Mark Bradney is hoping to organise a football team for older people on the Mid North Coast. Picture supplied

If you love the game of football, but feel your knees aren't what they used to be, Mark Bradney has a simple message.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.