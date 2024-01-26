Community heroes honoured at Awards Ceremony

Individuals and community groups were recognised today on January 26, for their positive contribution to the Macleay Valley.
Kempsey Shire Council's Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony took place at the Slim Dusty Centre on Friday.
Uncle Bob Smith performed Welcome to Country, and made note that this land has always been, is today and will always be Aboriginal land.
"I see this day as one where not only white history moved forward but Black history walked alongside it," said Uncle Bob.
Mayor Leo Hauville officiated the ceremony with 17 people becoming Australian Citizens, taking the pledge with pride.
"I'm always humbled by the fact that a new citizen becoming an Australia, how thrilled they are...they have chosen to become Australia and left their own background behind," said Mr Hauville.
"I congratulate them on picking Australia as their home country."
In attendance was the 2024 Australia Day Ambassador, Philip Lee OAM, President of the Macleay River Historical Society.
Kempsey Shire General Manager Craig Milburn (MC) and State Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp MP, were also in attendance for the event.
Local musician Dave McGrath entertained the crowd during breakfast, with musician Chris Rose performing the National Anthem later in the day, followed by a rendition of 'I am Australian' by Bruce Woodley.
A full house of community members gathered at the Slim Dusty Centre to celebrate the outstanding contributions of volunteers from around the Shire.
All 32 nominations for Australia Day awards were sent in by members of the community.
10 awards were presented under the category of Lifetime Achievement, Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, outstanding Local Hero, and Community Group of the Year.
Kempsey Australia Day Awards Committee decided upon the following award winners.
Friends of Kempsey Pound: Led by the passionate Marion Crowley and Chris Allen, Friends of Kempsey Pound is an extraordinary group embodying the essence of community service and compassion for the welfare of animals and a beacon of hope for thousands of animals in Kempsey Shire Council's care.
Lilli Pilli Ladies Inc: This volunteer group, formed eight years ago, has tirelessly raised over $60,000 for the Kempsey District Hospital's cancer unit, enabling the purchasing of vital equipment, such as a Centrifuge Machine, Digital Scales, Sofa Beds, Refurbished Quiet Rooms, Electric Chair, Nikki Pumps, and more.
Peter Burgess:
For many years, Peter's tireless efforts have supported local beekeepers especially during the Varroa mite crisis in 2022 and 2023.
Paul Younie: Paul has been the steadfast captain of the Willawarrin RFS for over a decade, demonstrating an unwavering passion for protecting the local community.
Paul has over 30 years as a volunteer firefighter.
Greg Steele: Greg has maintained a deep commitment over several decades to various community initiatives, actively participating in the SES and Hat Head Surf Lifesaving Club.
Greg's involvement extends to the management board of Macleay Options, where he contributes his time and expertise to support the less fortunate in the community.
Briana Rae Earle: Briana is a Stuarts Point local who constantly donates her time to help her community's youth and provide disability support services to our region's most vulnerable.
Briana is a foster parent who has overcome adversity in her own life, has been instrumental in creating the food pantry in Stuarts Point and actively campaigns for better resources and recreation activities for young people.
Rose Rench: as the President and Women's Captain of the Yowies Soccer Club, Rose's leadership has significantly contributed to the positive sports culture in Willawarrin and the Kempsey Shire community.
Her ability to inspire others, especially young girls and women, further adds to the significance of her contributions in breaking gender stereotypes in sports leadership.
Ruth Waite: Ruth is a dedicated community leader who has contributed more than 30 years of service.
Ruth has been an integral part of local cultural initiatives, from the local museum to sporting programs.
Josephine Robinson:
Josephine has been involved with countless organisations, including Hospice Care, Kempsey Museum, The Lilli Pilli Ladies, Anglican Parish of Kempsey, The Small Saints Playgroup, Macleay Valley Association for Christian Education, Scripture in schools, Kempsey High School, Parish Pantry, Anglicare Emergency Relief, All Saints Catering & Co., Meals on Wheels, and the Macleay Valley Association for Christian Education.
Margaret Jopling:
Margaret has dedicated more than 20 years to volunteering at PCYC Kempsey, has been a member of Kempsey Swimming Club since 1947, and has dedicated her time to the Macleay River Historical Society and Kempsey Macleay University of the Third Age.
The event was jointly funded by Council and the National Australia Day Council Community Grants Program.
