Police out in numbers this Australia Day long weekend

The NSW Police Force is encouraging everyone to look out for their mates and loved ones this long weekend as they launch a state-wide police operation.
Operation Australia Day 2024 will commence Thursday, January 25 and will run until Monday 29 January 2024.
Police will be out in numbers on the ground, in the air and on the water as Police Transport Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit and PolAir.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
The Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, encourages the community to behave in a way that reflects our shared values as Australians to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for all.
"Mateship, camaraderie, respect and diversity are all part of our story, and everyone has a role to play in looking out for their mates and loved ones this Australia Day," Minister Catley said.
"If you plan on drinking, have a Plan B and know how you are getting home. Do not drink and drive and take care on and around waterways."
Australia Day was typically one of the most popular days to be on the water and Marine Area Commander, Superintendent Joe McNulty, Command is reminding skippers to check their vessel is in good working order and ensure the required safety equipment is on board, including lifejackets.
"Life jackets should be used by anyone heading out on a boat, jet ski, or kayak; as well as rock fishers.
Drink driving will also be targeted on the water, with the legal alcohol limit at 0.05.
