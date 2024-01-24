The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police out in numbers this Australia Day long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 2:42pm, first published January 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will be out in numbers this long weekend. Picture file.
Police will be out in numbers this long weekend. Picture file.

The NSW Police Force is encouraging everyone to look out for their mates and loved ones this long weekend as they launch a state-wide police operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.