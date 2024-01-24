Rise in stingray injuries on our beaches; what to do if you get stung

People are being warned to be on the lookout for stingrays when entering the ocean.
President of Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast and South West Rocks branch, Rod McDonagh says there has been an increase in stringray injuries on Kempsey Shire beaches over the holiday period.
"Our lifesavers on patrol have had to deal with stringray related injuries fairly regularly this summer," he said.
"It's something for people to be aware of."
Mr McDonagh is also urging beach-goers to stay safe over the upcoming long weekend by being sure to swim the flags, practice sun safety with the hot weather predicted by 'slip, slip, slap and wrap' and if you are unsure about water conditions always ask one of the lifesavers for more information.
