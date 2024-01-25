The Macleay Argus
"Shano" of Shane Surfboards awarded OAM for contribution to the industry

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
January 26 2024 - 4:00am
Anthony "Shano" Stedman OAM loves the view from his Crescent Head childhood home which he returned to in 2018. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
"Shano" has spent his life at the forefront of surf culture and today (January 26) he is being recognised for his service to the surfing industry with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).

