What's biting: a mixed bag of fishing for the Mid North Coast

With the end of school holidays approaching, the summer break has certainly provided a mixed bag of fishing for the Mid North Coast.
With an early start to the season for mackerel off Grassy Head, a great period of little current for deep drop fishing and a quiet start for the inshore black marlin season.
We could be in for an interesting Autumn and I'm going to predict we will have a bumper mackerel season this year.
The weather forecast over the next week is a bit all over the place with strong winds predicted most days and the odd shower.
In the Macleay River region, Grassy Head and Hat Head produced a sprinkle of mackerel throughout the week, and even the odd mahi mahi.
Out wider last week, local anglers reported a few good catches of kingfish and snapper off the Gaol and of course the FADs are still producing plenty of mahi mahi for anglers.
Down south in the Camden Haven region, the solid swell last week saw conditions challenging for beach fishing anglers, with the only viable options in the protected corners. Despite this, there have been some nice bream and whiting active in most locations, with beach worms and pipis the baits of choice.
Don't be surprised if a few more tailor turn up over the next few days.
Off the rocks, luderick numbers have been reasonable with the best bet to float a bit of cabbage, with this method you may also attract the attention of the occasional drummer.
Lake Cathie has also seen some terrific whiting action between both bridges and we may see some decent catches of prawns after this week's full moon.
In the Hastings River this week, flathead have been terrific with fish on offer from basically all points downstream of Wauchope.
Lures, whitebait and the humble mullet strip have all been worth throwing.
Pick of the other species has been whiting with terrific fish taken from around Pelican Island and in Limeburners.
A few nice bream have also been on offer around the break walls, along with the occasional luderick.
We should see a few mulloway active this week with the recent full moon, best bet would be to fish the north breakwall for a few school sized fish, and possibly the odd fish on the south breakwall.
Off the beaches, bream and whiting remain quite consistent, with good reports from the northern end of Lighthouse in Port Macquarie and in those protected corners.
Live beach worms have been the standout bait. Tailor and bonito have also shown up in numbers further north around Point Plomer and Big Hill.
Off the rocks, Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie has produced a few decent tailor at first light along with some reasonable bream.
Offshore, the weather hasn't been favourable but for those who did manage to get out to sea reported some great catches of snapper and pearl perch in fifty metres of water.
The FAD is still producing fantastic numbers of mahi mahi for anyone wanting a feed of fish for dinner.
