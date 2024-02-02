Shaping Shane Surfboards; meet Crescent Head's Anthony "Shane" Stedman

Anthony "Shane" Stedman OAM was around to witness the first people surf the now well-known and popular point break at Crescent Head.

"No one surfed the point until the year I left school," he said.

That year three "local blokes" introduced the short board to Crescent Head, and not long after, Shane became one of the pioneers of surfboard shaping in Australia.

Shane had been to the Olympic games in Melbourne in '56. At the same time a surfing competition was held close by in Lorne where the Americans had brought with them the early short boards with a single fin.

These boards were sold to Sydney board makers who already in the game.

The single fin style made it possible to go across the wave, which Shane was there to witness.

The only surfboards he'd seen before that day were the 14, 16 and 18 foot 'toothpicks' which were long and narrow and "could only go straight."

"Surf clubs used them to go around the buoys and back."