The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Expect a sweltering Australia Day with extreme heatwave warnings

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated January 25 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day 2024 to be a scorcher for the Mid North Coast. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.

Sausage snags are not the only things set to sizzle this Australia Day on Friday, January 26, with extreme heatwave conditions expected across the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.