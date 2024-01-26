Community event an opportunity to share Dunghutti culture on Australia Day

Kempsey Shire residents and visitors have been given the opportunity to learn more about Dunghutti culture on Australia Day (Friday, January 26).
A Culture in the Park event was held at Riverside Park for the community to explore and engage with Dunghutti culture.
The event featured weaving and clap-stick making workshops, a language and yarning circle, arts and crafts, as well as games and activities.
Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation youth engagement officer and Indigenous Youth Connection to Culture member, Rylee Sines said the event is designed to "bring the community together".
"This event is open for everyone, and it's an opportunity to share our culture and language with the community," he said.
"This event is not just about fun and games, it's also about sharing information and knowledge about our culture so it doesn't die out."
"I hope people can walk away from this event having learnt something new about our culture."
Uncle Fred Kelly said it was important to have "culturally positive events that engage with everyone in our community".
"These events are part of our healing in our community," he said.
While this event is organised every year, it's the first time it has been held on Australia Day.
Uncle Kelly said Australia Day provides an opportunity for people to learn about the country's history.
"People underestimate the amount of trauma that comes with this day," he said. "A lot of bad things have happened and it's important to acknowledge that.
"It's not about blaming people, it never has been, but we need to acknowledge our history.
"I think people need to have a really good understanding of the history of Australia and then they will begin to understand why some people are traumatised and others feel marginalised.
"It's about recognising that there's good and bad in every community and in every history book."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.