Police divers recover body of missing swimmer at Dorrigo

Police divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after diving into a swimming hole at Dorrigo on Saturday, January 27.
Emergency services were called to Dangar Falls on Coramba Road just after midday on Saturday, when the 34-year-old man failed to resurface.
Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District commenced a search, assisted by State Emergency Service members, but were unable to find the man.
The search resumed early on Sunday, January 29.
Police were joined by divers from the Marine Area Command's Dive Unit on Sunday afternoon.
The man's body was found about 4.20pm.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
