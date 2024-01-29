The Macleay Argus
Pickleballers celebrate with round-robin at South West Rocks

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:56pm, first published January 29 2024 - 1:00pm
Pickleball tournament at South West Rocks on January 26. Pictures supplied Jo Astorini

The scorching temperatures of Australia Day (Friday, January 26) did not dampen the spirits of Macleay Valley pickleballers who gathered at the South West Rocks for a celebratory game.

