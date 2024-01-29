Pickleballers celebrate with round-robin at South West Rocks

The scorching temperatures of Australia Day (Friday, January 26) did not dampen the spirits of Macleay Valley pickleballers who gathered at the South West Rocks for a celebratory game.
19 players of all ages and skill levels met on the netball courts, eager to participate in a round-robin tournament.
Pickleball is a children's backyard game that was invented in the mid-1960s in the United States of America and is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis played with paddles and a plastic ball.
Today, Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is growing in popularity in the Macleay Valley.
The friendly competition on Friday was all about being social, supportive and welcoming with an air of camaraderie. In between games, players enjoyed a backyard-barbecue style sausage sizzle.
The Macleay Pickleball Club is proud of its inclusive-nature, and says that Friday's event was a testament to that. From seasoned veterans to eager newcomers, everyone was welcomed and encouraged to participate.
Macleay Pickleball Club facilitates round-robin games, social events, and coaching, and is offering first games for free, providing participants the equipment needed.
Check out their Facebook group for the latest updates on game times and events, and find information on membership and session fees at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/macleaypball or email the club at macleaypickleball@gmail.com
