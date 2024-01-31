Speed limits reduced on Kempsey Shire roads

Changes to speed limits on Kempsey Shire roads are set to take effect in the coming weeks with all changes at a decrease of 20 kilometres per hour.
Speed limits will not change until the new speed limit signs are installed.
A notice of the speed limit changes was announced on January 25 by Transport NSW, with effects taking place on four sections of road in Kemspey Shire within the next two weeks.
Second Lane - From 195 metres east of Griffins Lane, West Kempsey, to Macleay Valley Way, Kempsey, will be decreased from 100km to 80km per hour.
Smithtown Road - From Macleay Valley Way in Bellimbopinni to 315 metres north of Church Lane, Seven Oaks will also be decreased from 100km to 80km per hour.
Gowings Hill Road - From 1 kilometre west of Dungay Creek, Kempsey to Sherwood Road, Sherwood will be changed from 100km down to 80km per hour.
This is a predominantly rural road with towns along its length.
Previous crash history along with the number of intersections and driveways were part of the decision making with speed limit changes expected to improve safety for residents and road users.
Plummers Lane - 100 metres west of the boat ramp at Rainbow Reach to South West Road in Jerseyville will be changed from 80km to 60km per hour.
Transport NSW says the speed limit changes will improve consistency with surrounding speed limits to provide a safer road.
Road users are reminded to observe and obey the posted speed limits signs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.