Kempsey cricketer Flynn Mainey shines at NSW Cricket State Challenge

Kempsey cricketer Flynn Mainey has taken a starring role in the under-14's NSW Cricket State Challenge.
Flynn's side, Country Kangaroos, was sitting comfortably heading into the final after winning three of their four games during the week-long competition in Dubbo.
Flynn was one of the top 10 batting performers heading into the final and proceeded to score 15 no-out as he and his partner chased down the 111 runs required for victory with seven overs remaining.
Flynn, who represents Macleay Valley Cricket Association and plays for Nulla, was selected into the representative side after competing in the under-14 NSW Youth Championships.
During the championships, eight teams competed across seven rounds and, as a result of individual performances, Cricket NSW then selected two teams to compete at the state challenge.
Flynn was the only Mid North Coast player to be selected, with the other members representing Far North Coast, North Coast, Northern Inland and the Hunter Valley.
His mum, Belinda Mainey, said it was a "great week of learning and competing against the state's best bowlers".
"The state challenge carnival was a great opportunity, and he really enjoyed the week in Dubbo even with the extreme heat conditions," she said. "He felt the level of bowling, particularly the metro spin attack, was very strong.
"The NSW coaching staff have so much knowledge and really challenge each players on their strengths and weaknesses."
Flynn was selected to participate in the Northern NSW academy last year, along with his older brother, Beau Mainey, who has been a member since he was 14.
"Travelling to Harwood on a Sunday in the off-season to work on further development with coaching staff has been valuable and an opportunity to grow his game by focusing on fitness, strength and conditioning as well as game awareness," Belinda said.
Flynn has his sights set on representing North Coastal in the Bradman Cup in the future, with the hope of soon playing in the under-15's age division, in addition to trialling for the AW Green Shield in Sydney.
