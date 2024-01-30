CCTV released as investigation into Stuarts Point home invasion continues

CCTV images have been released by the Mid North Coast Police District in an appeal for information regarding a home invasion last year.
About 12.25am on Thursday, September 28, 2023 police were called to a home on Seventeenth Avenue, Stuarts Point, following reports of a home invasion.
Police were told that two men and two women forced entry to the home before threatening the occupant, a 34-year-old woman, and three children who were woken during the incident.
The group then allegedly smashed the windows of a vehicle parked at the property and fled the scene with stolen electronics.
Police from Mid North Coast Police District attended the scene and commenced inquiries into the incident under Strike Force Spodumene.
As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV images of a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the incident.
The car is described as a white Holden Commodore sedan, and was seen heading west on Stuarts Point Road shortly after the incident.
Detectives have also released the descriptions of four persons they believe can assist police with inquiries.
The first is described as male, with fair skin, about 180cm tall, roughly 40-years-old, and balding.
The second man is described as having fair skin, less than 180cm tall, with thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a black face covering.
The third person is described as female, with fair skin and blonde hair. She was wearing a black jumper at the time of the incident.
The other woman is described as having olive skin and brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt and face covering.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
