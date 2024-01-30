Kempsey Council moves forward with SRV application; public feedback included

Kempsey Council have received submissions and petitions from the public which will be used as part of the Special Rate Variation (SRV) application to the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to be submitted by February 5, 2024.
In November 2023, Council resolved to proceed with a permanent SRV application to IPART, taking into consideration a $79M forecast deficit.
Councillors reconvened on Tuesday, January 30, for an Extraordinary Council to discuss changes to supporting documents for the completion and submission of the SRV application.
The vote was unanimous to adopt the Long Term Financial Plan (2023-2033); Strategic Asset Management Plan; Hardship Relief to Ratepayers Procedure; and Recovery of Unpaid Rates and Charges and Other Debts Procedure.
Along with the above documents, all community engagement results from the public exhibition period will be attached to council's application to IPART.
Stephen Mitchell, Director of Corporate & Commercial, clarified public submissions regarding the SRV for the November Ordinary Meeting were not included in this week's Extraordinary Meeting as they were from two separate public exhibition period.
However, all community engagement results that have received regarding the SRV will be included in council's application to IPART.
"All submissions that have been received, and the petition, will be included in our application to IPART...by Monday next week," said Mr Mitchell.
There were 29 survey responses and 121 submissions (80 online through Your Say Macleay and 41 emailed or posted to council).
According to council, most respondents used the feedback opportunity to advise that they do not support council making an application for a SRV rather than providing feedback or critical analysis specifically on the draft documents being exhibited.
Council says majority of submissions were template responses reiterating the point that cost of living pressures make the proposed SRV financially challenging for the community. Council also noted that only a small number of detailed submissions were received from individuals and community groups.
According to council a number of the comments that were provided by the community were inconsistent with Local Government legislative requirements or contrary to advice and direction provided by IPART or the Office of Local Government.
Mark Walker was one of two Kempsey Shire residents who spoke at the public forum held on Monday, January 29.
Both community members spoke against the SRV application supporting documents.
Mr Walker does not want to see a rate rise in Kempsey Shire. "Rate income is not an infinite income," he said.
Mr Walker is concerned that council has no alternative to an SRV if IPART was to deny the application.
"There is no Plan B. It's SRV or bust," he said.
General Manager Craig Milburn says council is confident that IPART will approve the application.
"We have done a lot of work in this and we believe that it stands up to the criteria," said Mr Miburn.
"That will still be IPART's decision in the end."
Mr Milburn says council have had preliminary discussions with councillors about services and other expenditure cuts that will need to to be made should IPART not agree to an SRV.
"This is something that will need to be work-shopped with this council and the elected council in September should this happen." he said.
Council say the reason for an SRV is to achieve increased financial sustainability while offsetting the ongoing impacts of inflationary pressures, labour award increases, emerging costs and the impact of cost shifting and that it is committed to continuing to seek further cost savings and productivity improvements.
Many members of the community are concerned they will not be able to afford a rise in rates.
The community group Figure it Out KSC is against the SRV and has collected over 9,000 signatures, provided to council. The groups Facebook page is at 2.3K members to date.
Should IPART approve the SRV application any potential rate rises will be open for further community feedback and will need to be approved by council before any increases are implemented.
