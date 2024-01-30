The Macleay Argus
Council

Kempsey Council moves forward with SRV application; public feedback included

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:20am, first published January 30 2024 - 4:01pm
Councillors met on Tuesday, January 30, for an Extraordinary Council Meeting at Council Chambers where the supporting documents for the Special Rate Variation (SRV) application were approved. Picture supplied.
Kempsey Council have received submissions and petitions from the public which will be used as part of the Special Rate Variation (SRV) application to the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to be submitted by February 5, 2024.

