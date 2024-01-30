Levi Ward crowned Junior Bull Ride champion at national finals rodeo

Kundabung's Levi Ward has been crowned Junior Bull Ride champion in the 14-18 division at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) National Finals Rodeo in Tamworth.
It caps off a very successful season for the 15-year-old, who at one point won 10 bull rides in a row to finish first in the Juvenile Bull Ride 14-18's division on 100.3 points.
The closest competitor to him was Cody Sternbeck who finished the season on 36.86 points.
More than 260 competitors took to the arena across both junior and senior events in Tamworth.
Levi said he was proud to have a new national title under his belt.
"It feels good," he said. "I set a few goals at the start of the year, and it's good to have been able to tick them all off.
"I'm happy to see that all the hard work has paid off."
Levi was also the 14-18 steer riding average winner, and came fourth in the under-18 roping event.
Levi said he won't be hanging up the boots anytime soon with the Goulburn Rodeo already marked on his calendar for this weekend.
"I plan to just keep riding bulls and having fun at the rodeos," he said.
The upcoming rodeos will be part of his preparation for when he travels to America to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) after successfully qualifying for the Australian team.
It was an extra special season for Levi who also competed in Las Vegas at the world rodeo finals.
Once was as an 11-year-old when he finished agonisingly short of a world title in 2019 and the other was when he finished 11th as a 10-year-old.
He accomplished the remarkable feat of second-place in 2019 at the Junior Riding Under-8 to 11 world division.
Levi said he was grateful for the support he has received from his sponsors and the community during his rodeo journey.
"I couldn't do it without the support back home, they have made everything possible," he said.
Levi trains almost every day and travels large distances across the state to compete in a rodeo almost every weekend.
The junior cowboy is hoping to make the trip to America an annual event and one day wants to relocate to the country to compete in higher quality rodeos on a regular basis.
