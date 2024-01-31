The Macleay Argus
IPART calls for public feedback on review of council's financial model

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
January 31 2024 - 4:30pm
"No" to rate rise signs in Kempsey Shire as a response to the council's Special Rate Variation application. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
"No" to rate rise signs in Kempsey Shire as a response to the council's Special Rate Variation application. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Concerns about the affordability of council rates in the current cost of living climate are being considered by The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) who are seeking public feedback on councils across New South Wales.

Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

