A buyer's guide to choosing the perfect flowers for every occasion

Celebrate lifes moments with the perfect flowers! Read our buyers guide for some expert tips in selecting the right breathtaking blooms for any occasion. Picture Shutterstock

Giving flowers is a timeless gesture to communicate your sentiments and celebrate life's special moments. As per statistics, over 70 per cent of the respondents liked receiving flowers, and at the same time, 80 per cent liked to give flowers to others.

However, the type of flowers you give can say a lot about what you're trying to express, and their meaning can make a big difference in how your message is received. But with countless blooms and arrangements to pick from, finding the perfect floral gift can be challenging. How do you go beyond the standard bouquet to make it truly memorable?

This guide will help take the guesswork out of choosing the ideal flowers for any occasion. So, let your gifts do the talking with those beautiful blooms tailored to each celebration of life's journey.

Pick seasonal blooms to celebrate your anniversary

Anniversaries call for thoughtful gestures to mark another year of togetherness. Choose seasonal blooms to make a romantic statement with meaning.

In winter, you can gift red amaryllis to symbolise the vibrant strength of your bond or fragrant hyacinths representing sincerity. For summer anniversaries, your loved one deserves bold sunflowers or perfumed lilies in dazzling hues as a passionate tribute to their unrelenting adoration.

Spring anniversaries are best for cheerful tulips or elegant calla lilies for renewal and rebirth. For autumn anniversaries, reflect lasting devotion with asters or daisies in warm orange and yellow tones.

Spring anniversaries are best for cheerful tulips or elegant calla lilies for renewal and rebirth. For autumn anniversaries, reflect lasting devotion with asters or daisies in warm orange and yellow tones.

Don't worry about some seasonal flowers not being available in your area. Many floral shops are available online to cater to your specific floral needs and deliver them right to your doorsteps (or to your intended recipient's doorsteps). With so many sentimental floral gifts tied to the season, you can find the perfect way to say, "Happy Anniversary, I still love you".

Select the classic roses for Valentine's Day

On the most romantic day of the year, you just can't go wrong with the classic red roses. According to Reader's Digest, red roses remain the top Valentine's Day flower-for good reason!

So, for an extra special touch, choose roses with double blooms or bi-coloured petals, symbolising the many facets of your love. Or try something unique with roses in pink, purple, orange, or yellow hues to express your singular adoration. Consider pairing them with eucalyptus or leatherleaf fern for an added natural elegance.

Pick prestigious orchids for professional milestones

When a colleague or loved one reaches an exciting career milestone, you'll want a gift just as special as their achievement. Skip the boring "congratulations" card and give them a flourishing bouquet of magnificent orchids instead.

Orchids represent strength, prosperity, luxury, and integrity. With over 25,000 orchid varieties to choose from in almost every colour, you can find the perfect flowers to commemorate their accomplishment.

Choose vibrant jewel-toned stems or elegant white phalaenopsis to make a professional statement. Then, display them proudly on their desk in a sleeve vase arrangement as a way of reminding them daily of their victory. Meanwhile, for a personalised gift, select orchids in the company colours to reinforce their sense of belonging and pride.

Choose daisies for new babies

When there's a new baby to celebrate, daisies are the perfect pick to welcome the little one. Daisies are known as the top flower choice for new baby gifts. And it's easy to see why-these cheerful blooms symbolise new beginnings, innocence, and purity.

For baby girls, surprise the parents with soft pink or purple daisy bouquets tied up with matching ribbons. And for baby boys, choose arrangements in sweet blue or white daisy shades. Or keep it classic with potted white daisy mums displayed in the nursery. Daisies are budget-friendly, too, so you can gift multiple arrangements to the family, grandparents, and friends.

Surprise mums with thoughtful carnations on Mother's Day

Make your mums feel extra special this Mother's Day with carnations. Available in a rainbow of joyful colours, carnations are also budget-friendly, long-lasting, and have ruffled layers symbolic of a mother's infinite love.

Craft a colourful carnation bouquet in shades that express your gratitude. For your reference, red carnations convey deep admiration; white blooms show your purest love and pink carries appreciation. You may also create a mixed arrangement paired with seasonal flowers like tulips, lilies, or chrysanthemums for added meaning. On another note, you can also go for your mum's favourite colours when assembling a vibrant bouquet.

Honour loved ones with chrysanthemum for funerals

When grieving the loss of someone dear, flowers provide a meaningful way to pay tribute and sympathy. Known for symbolising truth, loyalty, and devoted love, white chrysanthemums beautifully honour the departed.

Create an understated arrangement by pairing chrysanthemums with sombre greenery like fern leaves or cypress branches. Or for a more uplifting memorial, craft a colourful bouquet or wreath with bright blooms in their favourite shades.

For personalised home wreaths and casket sprays, you can include the prized flowers from their garden. Then, arrange the flowers in baskets, pots, or standing sprays to adorn the funeral service in a heartfelt display of remembrance.

Send sunflowers to brighten someone's day

Want to put a smile on someone's face and make their day a little brighter? Go for a gorgeous bouquet of sunflowers! You don't need to wait for a specific occasion to send someone flowers. These big, bold blooms just radiate warmth, joy, and optimism.

So, surprise a friend or loved one with a mixed bouquet of bright yellow and orange sunflowers. Pair them with cheerful carnations, chrysanthemums or gerberas for an extra mood-lifting pop of colour. Or send a single oversized sunflower plant in a pretty pot for an instant day-brightener. Sunflowers can also be an ideal pick-me-up gift for birthdays, thank you's and get-well-soon wishes.

