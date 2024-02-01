Mini golf project focused on accessibility and sustainability

An official opening of the 18-hole Mini Golf course including water re-use system upgrade at Crescent Head Country Club was held on Thursday, February 1.
Funding for the $2 million project was originally secured in 2020, with just over $1.3 million successfully awarded to the initiative as part of the National Party's Building Better Regions Fund.
An additional NSW Government grant of $100,000 was subsequently obtained with the remaining $600,000 provided by the club.
Colan Ryan, Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager, is particularly proud of the sustainability and accessibility of the project.
"Crescent Head Country Club's Board and Management undertook this project with an emphasis on sustainability, diversification and inclusiveness," he said.
"The 520,000 litres of underground water tanks are a base for the future irrigation of our PGA Rated 6-hole Golf Course [which] will further improve Australia's only 6-hole accredited course.
"The Mini-Golf facility sits above the water tanks and compliments our other family friendly facilities.
Mr Ryan says the club believes its new Mini Golf facility is a standout in Australia for disability access.
"The Crescent Head Mini Golf facility has been designed to cater for outstanding disability access, superior to any other course in Australia," said Managing Director Natureworks, David Joffe.
Natureworks is the designer and builder of the course, who say they have over 25-years' experience of constructing Mini Golf facilities.
"Natureworks believe that they have accomplished this and in their experience, have not seen anything that comes close."
Chairperson Crescent Head Country Club, Pam Bryant, says the club has received enquiries from local families, schools, holiday makers and for special events.
"All club facilities are moving towards inclusiveness, sustainability and being family friendly," said Ms Bryant.
Visitors and residents have been up able to tee up at mini golf over the summer holidays period with plenty of players enjoying the new activity.
In attendance was Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, Crescent Head Country Secretary Manager Colan Ryan, Crescent Head Country Club Chairperson Pam Bryant, C2Hills Managing Director Cara Dale and community group members who have contributed to the project planning.
