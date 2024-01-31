What's biting: junior angler challenges the mighty mangrove jack

Down south in the Camden Haven region, on the beaches, some reasonable bream to around a kilo have been taken from both Rainbow Beach and Grants Beach, with the average size more in line with what we expect in winter. Along with the bream, a few decent whiting have been caught on both worms and pipis, while the occasional school mulloway remains active after dark. Dunbogan Beach has also produced a few reasonable tailor, mainly just on dusk.

