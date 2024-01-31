Eco-friendly packaging: How wooden cases are a sustainable choice

Wooden cases are the best and most sustainable choice for your business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you looking to make your business more environmentally friendly? You're not alone! More and more Aussie companies are going green these days. One great way to do that is by switching to wooden cases and crates for packaging and shipping. This may sound a bit odd at first, considering you're going back to the old-fashioned timber instead of the popularly used plastic and polystyrene. But wood is actually a sustainable choice for many good reasons.

Furthermore, studies show that 82 per cent to 90 per cent of consumers prefer eco-friendly packaging and are even willing to pay more for it. This means that going green with timber could be a smart business move as well. But the benefits of choosing eco-friendly packaging for your business don't end there. This article will further discuss how wooden cases are the best and most sustainable choice for your business.

The sustainability of wood

Perhaps some of you are thinking, how can chopping down trees be considered sustainable? The thing is, those trees are totally renewable. The wood used for crates usually comes from tree farms and plantations where trees are actively replanted to replace the ones harvested. So, it's a continuous cycle that doesn't deplete the forests.

Furthermore, the average wooden crate can be reused for up to six trips before needing to be recycled. Even then, the wood just breaks down naturally and releases its carbon back into the soil. That's way eco-friendlier than plastics and synthetics that stick around in landfills for up to 500 years. Overall, wood is a resource that keeps on giving. By sourcing it responsibly and reusing materials, timber can be one of the most sustainable options around.

Strength and protection

Modern wooden crates and timber boxes are engineered to be sturdy. The joints can be reinforced, and the timber compressed to make wooden packaging that's even stronger than some plastics and steel. Wood might seem a bit soft and natural, but it's got some excellent natural properties when it comes to protecting fragile goods. And because each crate is custom-built, you can order wooden packages tailored to keep your specific products nice and secure.

Whether it's furniture or electronics, timber has the natural strength and padding to keep your valuables safe. So, for your business's packing requirements, you can check out Safe Pack's timber cases or other wooden case suppliers to help provide safety, security, and protection to all your commercial goods, especially during transit.

Lower carbon footprints

Are you looking to reduce your company's carbon footprint? Then, saying yes to timber packaging is great news for your business and the planet.

For starters, wood is sourced locally from renewable tree farms, so there is no oil drilling or massive refining as you get with plastics. And since trees are close by, not much fossil fuel is needed to transport them either. Growing trees also absorb carbon, so the wood keeps that stored away instead of releasing it into the air.

On top of that, wood only needs less processing and energy to turn it into packaging, especially compared to metals. So, if you're looking to reduce your greenhouse gases, swapping to sustainable wood packaging is a great call. Your business can go green, and the wildlife can thank you for it.

Natural appearance

There's something about the unique look and feel of natural timber that really resonates with people. It's got a sense of craftsmanship and rustic charm, which you can't find or feel in those generic cardboard boxes. Using sustainable materials also happens to jive nicely with brands focused on nature, organics, and earth-friendly values. For them, the wood's natural vibe perfectly aligns with their image.

And in a sea of cardboard and Styrofoam packages, a customised wood crate is sure to stand out in customers' minds. It's an eco-friendly material that also makes a stellar branding impression. Plus, survey shows that 66 per cent of respondents are more drawn to buy from brands with sustainable values and priorities. So, going for wooden cases is a win-win for Mother Nature and your marketing.

Potential cost savings

While the functional and aesthetic benefits of wooden cases are present, some of you may still wonder if switching to sustainable packing can cost a pretty penny. With the right resources and techniques, wood can be surprisingly economical.

To start, responsibly sourced timber is abundant, efficient, and pretty cheap to buy in bulk. So, the base cost of wood materials is usually decent. On top of that, sturdy wooden containers can be used again and again. All those reuse trips can help drive down the cost per shipment. Compare that to cheap cardboard that gets trashed after use.

Also, wood pallets and crates can be part of the rental pooling systems, which means you can save by sharing and not having to buy. And since timber is so sturdy and protective, you can avoid costly damages that come with flimsier packaging. Overall, wood offers some stellar savings through reuse and avoiding breakages. And any higher upfront costs are likely to pay off down the track through brand recognition and consumer goodwill.

The bottom line