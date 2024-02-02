Uncle Terry awarded Order of Australia Medal for service to Indigenous health

Terrence Donovan, known as Uncle Terry, has been recognised for his service to the community, particularly Indigenous health, with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).
Uncle Terry OAM is a Gumbayngirr/Biripai man of Nambucca Heads.
In his lifetime he has had a variety of careers ranging from military service, working in local government and non-for-profit community services, to providing education to health professionals on Aboriginal cultural awareness.
Additionally, Uncle Terry worked with the National Parks & Wildlife Service of NSW as one of 3 Aboriginal Sites Officers.
In this role, he travelled to all Aboriginal communities in NSW and collected information about Aboriginal Sacred sites, Aboriginal occupational sites and Aboriginal history & culture. This process was to instigate registration and preservation as a sacred site.
He has also worked as a lecturer in TAFE; an Aboriginal Case Worker - Youth Support Worker; An Aboriginal Housing Corporation Coordinator; a team Leader and labourer on Nambucca Shire Council; and as an outreach worker with the North Coast Primary Health Network.
Uncle Terry is a member of the Aboriginal Health & Ageing Program team at Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), a medical research institute focused on people living with brain and nervous system disorders.
He has played a major role in knowledge translation activities of the team, advising and guiding many projects, and providing mentorship and support to Aboriginal and non-Indigenous team members.
Uncle Terry's tireless efforts to increasing people's knowledge of Aboriginal culture has had an immeasurable impact on his community.
