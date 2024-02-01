Kempsey Shire SES rescues sugar glider from sticky situation

Oran the sugar glider is doing "awesomely well" after getting his head stuck inside a hole in a tree.
NSW SES Kempsey Shire general land rescue team were activated to the Stuarts Point Convention Centre after receiving reports of a possum with it's head stuck in a tree around 10am on Sunday, January 28.
Two crews were deployed and upon arrival, assessment determined it was a sugar glider that was stuck.
NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit commander Bill Sanders said they have no idea how the glider got stuck.
"We can guess that maybe he was trying to get some food in there or maybe there was something in there of interest," he said.
"He seemed to have been in there for a fairly long time because he was absolutely covered in sap from the tree."
Crews were concerned for the well-being of Oran who appeared to be very dehydrated.
The local NSW SES unit regularly conducts animal rescues throughout the year.
Normally the unit would use a ladder to complete the rescue but the convention centres' maintenance manager offered assistance to the crews.
He offered an elevated work platform and wood working chisel which offered a more gentle and safer approach.
"It would have been very difficult to do it on a ladder," Mr Sanders said.
"So we were very fortunate and lucky there was a work platform on site and someone who could operate it."
The team slowly chipped away the hole and managed to make enough room to free the sugar glider.
Oran was later handed over to Kempsey-based FAWNA carer Cloudia Blears-Zapata who he currently resides with alongside month-old female sugar glider Sofia.
Ms Blears-Zapata said that the approximately 191 gram male glider was doing really well and could be relocated in the near future.
"He took a five and a half hour bath with warm water," she said.
"He was covered in tree sap and saw dust."
"He's doing awesomely well now."
FAWNA looks after wildlife spread across 18,000 square kilometres with the organisation receiving multiple calls regarding birds, kangaroos and lizards on the same day of the Stuarts Point rescue.
FAWNA, which operates in areas where Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), relies on volunteers to help local wildlife.
Ms Blears-Zapata said that she greatly appreciated the NSW SES unit's work.
"It takes time and they're volunteers as well," she said.
"For them to stop and do this is awesome."
