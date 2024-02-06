Areas of Trial Bay to be closed during works on foreshore

The ever-changing Trial Bay at South West Rocks is known for its frequent and severe erosion.
According to National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS), the loss of existing infrastructure is being threatened, along with a safe public beach access at one end of the beach.
As a popular visitor destination, a program to stabilise the foreshore will commence this month (February).
NPWS will engage professional contractors to deliver the works, which will include the repair and restoration of the existing rock revetment, installation of sandstone block steps/ seating area and re-vegetation of the Runaway Creek banks.
The project will commence February 13 with the installation of a new ramp, sand stone steps, and creek bank works.
Stage two is scheduled for mid to late April with repairs and reinstatement of rock revetment (rock beaching) areas.
Weather permitting, completion is expected June 30, 2024.
Some areas will be closed to all public access during the works program.
