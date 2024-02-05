The Macleay Argus
Search for missing paddleboarders concludes; two men found safe and well

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:20pm, first published February 6 2024 - 8:50am
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers helped search for two paddleboarders, who are believed to be missing off Nambucca Heads, on Monday, February 6. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
1.30pm: The search for two paddleboarders at Nambucca Heads has concluded after two men who matched the description of the missing persons came forward to police.

