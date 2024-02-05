Search for missing paddleboarders concludes; two men found safe and well

1.30pm: The search for two paddleboarders at Nambucca Heads has concluded after two men who matched the description of the missing persons came forward to police.
About 6.30pm on Monday, February 5, emergency services were called to Wellington Drive, Nambucca Heads, following reports two paddleboarders were missing.
A land and water-based search of the area was subsequently undertaken.
Earlier today, police spoke with two men matching the description of the missing persons at Nambucca Heads.
The pair confirmed with police that they had been in the water at that time before returning home safely.
The police thanked the media and community for their assistance.
Midday: Marine Rescue NSW vessels Coffs Harbour 30, Trial Bay 30 and two-rescue watercraft from Marine Rescue Trial Bay have been stood down by Marine Area Command from the multi-agency search for two paddleboarders believed to be missing off Nambucca Heads.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said conditions have deteriorated in the area and the crews were stood down at 10:15am.
"Conditions were challenging for our volunteer crews with 25 knot winds combined with a one and a half metre swell," Inspector Raymond said.
"Coffs Harbour 30 and Trial Bay 30 resumed the search at 8:00am after spending a few hours searching last night.
"They were supported on-water this morning by rescue watercraft TB 11 and TB 12 and conducted a parallel line search from Nambucca Heads to South West Rocks.
"The professionalism and commitment displayed by our volunteers both on-water and in radio operations last night and again this morning has been exceptional.
"Our crews have returned to base and awaiting further instructions from Marine Area Command."
Earlier Tuesday, February 6:
A land and air search for two paddle boarders is underway at Nambucca Heads with volunteer crews from Marine Rescue Trial Bay and Coffs Harbour providing assistance.
Emergency services were called to Wellington Drive, Nambucca Heads, following reports two paddleboarders were missing around 6.30pm, Monday (February 5).
The paddleboarders, reportedly wearing a red shirt and a yellow shirt, were last seen approximately one kilometre off-shore, between Nambucca Heads and Scotts Head.
Marine Rescue NSW vessels and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were later deployed to search for the missing pair around 7.30pm, Monday (February 5).
Crews were joined by NSW Police Marine Area Command in searching the area, with helicopters staff using night vision goggles.
Marine Rescue NSW vessels Coffs Harbour 30 and Trial Bay 30 searched the waters until 10pm when they were stood down for the night.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are set to assist the multi-agency search when it resumes later this morning.
Anyone with information about the paddleboarders, or who may have been in the area at the time should contact Marine Area Command - NSW Police Force on 02 9320 7499 or the Nambucca Police Station on 02 6598 5399.
