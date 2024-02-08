Swimmers represent Crescent Head at the Speedo Sprint

Swimmers represented Crescent Head Pointers Swimming Club on Saturday, February 3, at the Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprint heats at the Manning Aquatic Centre in Taree.
Eight swimmers in total competed for the Crescent Head team.
Kolby Wood, Amber Field, Caleb Mavin, Joel Mavin, Hayden Ryder, Carson Ryder, Harvey Nicholson and Blake Nicholson all received places and personal bests (PBs).
13-year-old Joel Mavin and eight-year-old Blake Nicholson will now represent the North Coast at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on March 2, 2024.
