Two men remain in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Crescent Head

Two patients remain in hospital after their vehicle went off the road in Crescent Head on Monday night, February 5.
New South Wales Ambulance were called to a single vehicle crash on Loftus Road just after 9:00 PM.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) were called to assist with lighting and traffic control.
The two males were transported to Port Macquarie Base hospital with serious head and facial injuries.
The 29-year old man is in stable condition, while the 65-year old remains in a serious condition.
No report has been supplied by the Mid North Coast police district.
