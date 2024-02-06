The Macleay Argus
30 Lot subdivision; Rise Projects newest DA on public exhibition

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 8 2024 - 8:53am, first published February 7 2024 - 4:00am
Rise development site on February 6 (2024), Phillip Drive, South West Rocks. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Rise Projects, the developers of The Rocks on Phillip Drive at South West Rocks, have submitted another Development Application (DA) with Kempsey Shire Council, this time to split one Lot into 30 lots for a subdivision.

