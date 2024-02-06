30 Lot subdivision; Rise Projects newest DA on public exhibition

Rise Projects, the developers of The Rocks on Phillip Drive at South West Rocks, have submitted another Development Application (DA) with Kempsey Shire Council, this time to split one Lot into 30 lots for a subdivision.
The proposed development is integrated development, with approval by New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) required in regard to bush fire safety of the subdivided land to be used for residential purposes.
The application and documents, including the Environmental Impact Statement and Aboriginal Due Diligence Assessment, are currently on public exhibition for viewing.
Members of the public are able to make a written submission in relation to the DA until February 26, 2024.
If the submission is an objection to the proposal, the reasons must be provided.
Submission must quote reference DA2400974 and may be emailed to ksc@kempsey.nsw.gov.au, or posted to Operations and Planning at Kempsey Shire Council, PO Box 3078, West Kempsey, NSW, 2440.
For further information contact 02 6566 3200 to speak so council customer service.
