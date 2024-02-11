Macleay Valley couple combine Indigenous art and food in local business

Dunghutti artist Jason Ridgeway said that three years ago he had dreamed of opening a gallery and cafe.
But that dream became a reality late last year when Mr Ridgeway and his wife Roxanne opened The Yapang-Ya Cafe & Art Gallery in Skillion Flat.
The Macleay Valley couples unique business venture displays Indigenous artist's work as well as incorporating native Australian ingredients in its menu.
"There was nowhere that was doing the Indigenous foods anywhere around our area so we thought we'd make a bit of a go of it," he said.
"My wife and I both have a hospitality background and we use bush ingredients a lot in our food so we thought we'd give it a go and see what we can create.
"I think we've done okay at the moment."
Customers at the cafe can expect to see native Australian ingredients like finger limes, wattleseed, bush lemons, aniseed myrtle, macadamias, sandalwood nuts and more.
"We infuse our foods with the native herbs and spice [found] locally and I guess all over the country because not everything grows in this area," Mr Ridgeway said.
The "bushfood" industry has increased exponentially in recent years with more businesses using the ingredients recognised for their healthy benefits.
As a Dunghutti artist, Mr Ridgeway is well known for his business BlackBoy creations, local murals and surfboard art.
On top of numerous accolades, Mr Ridgeway designed the Sydney Rooster's jerseys for the 2021 NRL Indigenous round and later opened his own gallery in Frederickton.
Last year, the local artist opened his first major solo exhibition at Newington College in Sydney.
Now he's exhibiting other artists at the Yapang-Ya Cafe & Art Gallery with five local artists' works on display.
Customers can connect to Indigenous culture and history not just through the food but also through the art work.
"If people are wanting to learn about it, then yes we do talk about it," he said
"And it definitely creates that connection."
Mr Ridgeway said the response to the cafe so far had been positive in regards to the prices, food and atmosphere.
"[I hope] that it's successful and hopefully we get more of the community getting out and supporting us," he said.
