Hat Head junior lifesavers Sienna Ward and Cooper Walmsley awarded top gong

Sienna Ward and Cooper Walmsley have been named the female and male Mid North Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year.
Sienna joined surf life saving in 2015, and has received branch medals, age champion, point score champion and Nipper of the Year accolades in that time.
It isn't all about the competition for her though, regularly patrolling for both Hat Head and South West Rocks clubs, undertaking water safety for nippers and assisting with fundraising activities.
Always looking to improve, Sienna also recently participated in a youth development program in Sydney.
Also joining surf life saving in 2015, Cooper is committed to doing the best that he can for his club and experienced his first rescue during his Surf Rescue Training when a junior nipper became caught in a rip.
Completing that training and becoming a Water Safety Officer for the young members was also memorable, as Cooper admired the officers when he was younger for the encouragement they gave him and now has his own opportunity to give back in that way.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast President Rod McDonagh said that there was a strong field of contenders for the awards.
"Each of our local clubs puts forward a female and male nominee, who are required to participate in the Newcastle Permanent Branch Championships and also sit for an interview with a panel of judges," Mr McDonagh said.
"It's not easy, but Sienna and Cooper really rose to the challenge and both impressed the panel with their work ethic, passion for the sport, and dedication to the community".
"They've both been part of the movement since they were very young, so it's wonderful see their commitment and that they are continually striving for improvement.
"Newcastle Permanent has supported us for over 15 years, which helps keep events like this one running, our nippers in the water and our beachgoers safe."
Newcastle Permanent Port Macquarie Branch Manager Samantha Cullen said that she was very impressed by the talent of the Mid North Coast branch's young members.
"All of the candidates for the Newcastle Permanent Junior Life Saver of the Year are phenomenal and demonstrate a dedication to their local communities like no other, so for Sienna and Cooper to come out on top is a huge achievement," Ms Cullen said.
"Along with their beach safety knowledge and water skills, it's wonderful to see that they are giving back to their community at such a young age.
"Witnessing the development of young leaders like Sienna and Cooper makes all of us at Newcastle Permanent feel exceptionally proud of our partnership with Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving.
"It's clear that Sienna and Cooper have very bright futures ahead."
The Mid North Coast branch of Surf Life Saving NSW has eight clubs, patrolling beaches from Camden Haven to Macksville-Scotts Head. Newcastle Permanent has been a proud partner since 2005.
